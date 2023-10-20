Hold up. Do anti-grey hair serums really work?

Haircare is having a serious moment in 2023. Just take a glance at the beauty shelves and you'll notice a slew of new hair products and technologies that have entered the market in the space of the last year — haircare is booming.

From swanky new hair treatments and devices to game-changing ingredients, there's more out there than ever before, with a massive focus on everything from repair to protection, and growth.

One of the trending categroies you might've seen pop up? Anti-grey serums.

In recent years, there's been an explosion of new serums, supplements and powders promise to prevent or reverse grey hair — they're literally everywhere right now, and the buzz has only been ignited further by social media (hey, TikTok).

But do they actually work?

We sat down with trichologist Carolyn Evans-Frost from Absolique Hair Health Clinic and asked her everything we need to know about the science behind anti-grey serums.

So, here's what you need to know before adding them into your routine.