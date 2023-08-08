‘Dripping with misogyny.’ One Tree Hill’s leading ladies got brutally honest about the teen series.

The One Tree Hill gals just got brutally honest about the teen series that launched their careers.
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz portrayed the three leading ladies on the basketball drama series, which first premiered in 2003 and went for nine seasons.
It's been more than 10 years since the series concluded and the three actors reunited for rewatch podcast Drama Queens, where they relive their days playing angsty teens Brooke, Peyton and Haley.
On the latest episode, the women sat down to take in One Tree Hill’s 100th episode and they couldn't help but cringe at a storyline involving Bush's character Brooke.
“As soon as it started I was like, ‘Ah f**k, I know what’s coming.’ Because they wanted to get into the storyline of Brooke wanting to have a kid," Sophia reflected.
In the episode, a 22-year-old Brooke admits she wants to have a baby and decides she wants her best friend's on/off boyfriend Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) to be the sperm donor for her child.