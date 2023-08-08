‘Dripping with misogyny.’ One Tree Hill’s leading ladies got brutally honest about the teen series.

"This is bad," Bethany remarked at the storyline.

Bush said she found her character’s arc to be “super weird” as if having a baby would fill a void. “A baby is not a Band-Aid,” she joked (but also – not a joke).

Bush took the show's writers to task, admitting that there was a lack of women in the writers' room at the time. “By the way, you can see who wrote this episode as a solo writer and the misogyny dripping from it," Sophia said. Bethany agreed.

The episode in question was written by series creator Mark Schwahn, who was accused in 2017 by the three women of sexual harassment, along with physical and emotional manipulation.

The actress went on to joke about what could have prompted her character to suddenly want a baby. "Like, ‘I’m so unfulfilled, I’m successful but I’m empty inside cause as a woman I can’t possibly be happy unless I have a baby,’” Bush quipped.

In another scene in the episode, Dan said he was having a sexual fantasy about Bethany's character, Haley, despite the fact that she was married to his son, Nathan. "That was so gross," Bethany remarked.

Bush added, “This whole episode is dripping with 'we did not have any female writers in the room to get to edit this or do a polish on its grossness.'"

“It’s all so gross – and we know why – but ew, gross."

Sophia added that Brooke would never have suggested sourcing sperm for her best friend's man. “I was like, Brooke Davis has established boundaries and become good friends with Lucas. She is also Peyton’s No. 1 fan. Like, that’s my ride-or-die. I would never, [and] Brooke would never be like, ‘I know you’re in love with this man... but I’m just gonna ask him for a quick organic material donation so I can make a baby with him.’

“Truly when I tell you, I was infuriated then, I am infuriated now. It was not based in reality,” Sophia continued.

“I hated every minute of it and this just doesn’t track. It’s so off-the-charts insane. Brooke owns a multimillion-dollar company, you think she can’t go to like whatever the version of North Carolina cryobank is and pay $1200 for a semen sample?”