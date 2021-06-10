A short-lived marriage and a "too sexy" audition: 9 things you didn't know about One Tree Hill.

Although it's hard to believe, it's been almost 10 years since One Tree Hill left our screens.

The much-loved series, which ran from 2003 to 2012, followed the lives of half brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott as they competed for positions on their school's basketball team while simultaneously dealing with all the stresses that come with high school.

Set in the unrealistically dramatic town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, the much-loved series will go down as one of the best teen dramas in history.

Want a nostalgia hit?



Video via Warner Bros.

After all, our teenage lives would have been bland without the likes of Lucas and Nathan Scott, Peyton Sawyer, Haley James Scott, Brooke Davis, Mouth and Skillz.

In celebration of all things One Tree Hill, here are nine things you probably didn't know about the series.

The series was originally supposed to be a movie.

In the documentary Building A Winning Team: The Making Of One Tree Hill, series creator Mark Schwahn shared that he originally developed the concept for One Tree Hill as a movie.

However, Schwahn later changed his mind when executive producers Brian Robbins, Mike Tollin, and Joe Davola encouraged him to adapt the idea into a TV show.

Chad Michael Murray was really bad at basketball.

In One Tree Hill, Chad Michael Murray's character, Lucas Scott, was a basketball prodigy. But in reality, Murray... wasn't very good at basketball.

In fact, Murray struggled so much at basketball that the show hired a coach to help him.

According to Elite Daily, the crew often had to reshoot basketball scenes until Murray was able to make a shot.

The cast of One Tree Hill. Image: Warner Bros.