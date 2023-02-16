'I'm one month out from my wedding. Here's what no one told me.'

Uh oh! How did we get here? One lousy month, you guys.
No, but I need to sit down. Take a sip of water (whiskey). Because it's all going so quickly and there's much to do and... have we organised white shirts for the groomsmen? WE HAVE NOT.
Watch: Speaking of weddings.. here are the best moments from Princess Eugene's Royal wedding. Post continues below.
As we slink on closer, I'm becoming acutely aware that there are, in fact, a lot of things I really wish someone would've warned me about. You know - just to give me a heads up.
Because as it turns out, it's ... a lot. And there's still so much to sort. Like, SO much haha (help) ha.
Here are 7 things I wish someone had told me in the lead-up to my wedding.