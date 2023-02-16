'I'm one month out from my wedding. Here's what no one told me.'

My wedding stylist (hey Mel!) had warned me that it's an absolutely unnecessary extra cost to hire 200 chairs, and one of those things people usually end up not doing.

And I was all like 'HA! NOT ME, MEL. THOSE CHAIRS ARE GROSS.'

But now I'm all like, 'They're not that gross? They're actually very comfy?? And have you felt the velvet? It's lovely and soft...'

3. Your wedding dress fitting will be... terrifying.

Sometimes you take your wedding dress to get altered and explain to the seamstress that it's a little long, and she pulls out scissors and CUTS YOUR VERY EXPENSIVE DRESS. Right on the spot.

Like, I always thought they pinned it up first. Before cutting.

I also always thought my mum wouldn't whisper 'I can't watch this' and hide somewhere in the dress shop so she didn't have to see my ("her") money being snipped up in front of her eyes.

Also, I wish someone had told me I should know how to walk in my shoes before I try them on with my dress. Because a lot of 'Please walk, so we can see if your dress is correct' depends on knowing how to walk in your shoes. Which I do not, in fact, know how to do.

They're not tall or anything - they're quite small and unassuming. But it turns out even small and unassuming shoes can be tricky.

Anyway, I've been asked to pick up my dress on the week of the wedding, and I'm totally fine with it and not even the slightest bit concerned ha ha ha.

4. Many people won't RSVP. We don't know why, but they won't.

They won't! Really, they just won't. Even when you made your due date February 14th, because it's Valentine's Day and it's cute and romantic and how could anyone forget?!