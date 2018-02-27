"The Netflix show that easily matches all your favourite '90s sitcoms."

If you asked me last week, I would’ve told you that sitcom television – the classic, timeless kind, at least – well and truly perished post Friends, Will and Grace, and Seinfeld era.

It’s a time of television that I’m more than familiar with, and my keen ability to recite lines from any ’90s sitcom will always be my proudest, perhaps most embarrassing talent.

The pure wit of Chandler Bing, the likability of Grace Adler, and the zany eccentricity of Kramer, were characteristics no other show had successfully mimicked.

Watch the trailer for One Day at a Time in the video below.

That is, until I came across a Netflix show that’s outward aesthetic on the screen didn’t initially appeal to me.

If it weren’t for my bizarrely clear schedule that day (ha), I wouldn’t have clicked on that first episode and “accidentally” let the episodes continue to automatically play for two whole seasons.

The show goes by the name, One Day at a Time, and is based off a 1975 sitcom of the same name. It stars Justina Machado, who has appeared in shows such as HBO’s Six Feet Under and Jane the Virgin. Alongside her is the brilliant Rita Moreno, who portrays Machado’s mother.