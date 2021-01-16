From living in her sisters' shadows to leading lady: Elizabeth Olsen's life in the spotlight.

In the early 2000s, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were the most famous teenagers in the world.

The now 34-year-old twins, who were born in Los Angeles in 1986, launched to fame when they made their acting debut on American sitcom Full House at just six months old.

From 1987, the fraternal twins shared the role of Michelle Tanner for the entire run of the series, sharing their first steps and first words on set.

Watch the trailer for Disney Plus' WandaVision below. Post continues after video.

It was a role that solidified Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's place in pop culture, changing the lives of their entire family.

In fact, their siblings, older brother Trent and younger sister Elizabeth, virtually grew up on sets.

"It was just normal. It was never weird," Elizabeth Olsen told Danny Pellegrino on his podcast, Everything Iconic.

"When my brother and I would get picked up from school, that was our after-school care," she added, speaking to SFGate.

"It was really hanging around on set, so every once in a while, they'd ask us, 'So, do you guys want to be in this one? We'll put gum in your hair.' To me, it was never acting. It was silly and fun."

Now, three decades on from Full House, the tables have turned for the Olsen family.

While Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have retired from acting and turned their attention to fashion, Elizabeth Olsen has emerged as a leading lady in Hollywood.

Elizabeth Olsen's childhood.

Elizabeth Olsen was born on February 16, 1989, to her parents Jarnette, a personal manager, and David, a real estate developer.

She has three older siblings, brother Trent and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, and two younger half-siblings, Jake and Courtney.