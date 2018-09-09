Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Olivia Newton-John reveals she’s actually battling cancer for the third time.



Olivia Newton-John, 69, has revealed she is battling her third bout of cancer since her first diagnosis in 1992.

In her biography Don’t Stop Believin‘, which is due to be released on Monday, the Grease star opened up about her secret second fight that took place six years ago.

“Cancer is something I will need to stay on top of for the rest of my long life. I truly believe this will be my final round with cancer. I truly believe it will be like last time and I will go on with my life,” she writes in her autobiography.

The Australian actress told 60 Minutes last year she was staying positive during treatment.

The Grease star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, just days after her father’s death. She received eight months of treatment and remained in remission for years. Four months ago, she announced the cancer had metastasised in her lower spine.

“I’ve had, and am having, an amazing life. So, I have no complaints, I really don’t,” she told 60 Minutes. “Everyone goes through something, you know. We all have something we need to go through in life and this has been my challenge.”

She said she never asks about her prognosis, and tries to stay away from statistics on survival rates.

