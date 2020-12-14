The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday December 15.

Content warning: This post contains vision of an assault that may cause distress for some readers.

Melbourne teenager stomped on in sickening attack shared on social media.

A teenage boy is in hospital after he was repeatedly stomped on and struck with a metal bar in Melbourne's west.

The boy's father says his son was attacked near a local library by a group of people he didn't know.

The 15-year-old was approached while walking alone in Caroline Springs on Sunday afternoon.

CONFRONTING: A Melbourne teenager is recovering in hospital after he was repeatedly stomped on and struck in the head with a metal bar in the city's west. #9Today pic.twitter.com/fDVlM4tdrM — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 14, 2020

"They took his hat and phone and videoed it," the boy's father wrote on Facebook.

"He was walking on his own. They posted the vid on social media, the filthy animals."

A video posted on social media shows the boy being assaulted by several males, including one who appears to stomp on his head multiple times before the group fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or with CCTV footage to come forward.

Work starts on Australia-NZ travel bubble.

Seven months on from endorsing the idea, Australia and New Zealand are taking steps to introduce a trans-Tasman safe travel zone.

The zone is intended to be in place by March next year after New Zealand's cabinet signed off on it on Monday.

Work is now under way on health, transport and other protocols to ensure the protection of travellers and prevent the spread of coronavirus.