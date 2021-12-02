Dozens of people rescued and multiple evacuations: 16 photos from the NSW/Queensland floods.

Two people have died, multiple towns are flooded and homes have been evacuated across the country.

Flooding has been reported widely throughout both Queensland, New South Wales and also Victoria, causing mass devastation for many, including businesses, communities and farmers.

The La Nina atmospheric phenomenon is said to be driving conditions, with more rain set for December threatening already soaked catchments.

In NSW, the SES have received 129 calls for help in the past 24-hours and more than 300 volunteers are dealing with storm damage, rescues and delivery of supplies.

In Oakey Creek, north of Toowoomba in Queensland, a 73-year-old man died on Wednesday after drowning in his ute that was swept up in floodwaters.

Watch: The flood emergency across Queensland. Post continues below.

Video via 9news.

Last Friday, a man’s body was found in a ute submerged in flood waters west of Rockhampton in Central Queensland.

“Sadly, we saw the loss of a life where it appears a vehicle has entered waters when it shouldn't,” said Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

“The message is clear: if it is flooded, forget it. For us, we don't want to see any of our officers or members of the community at risk. Listen to the messages and don’t go into flooded waters either in vehicles or on foot.”

Here are some of the most powerful images from the unprecedented floods raging across the country:



“This morning, swiftwater rescue technicians were called to rescue a man after his truck ran into floodwater off the Cunningham Hwy, Goondiwindi. More heavy rainfall is expected today & flooding is likely. If it's flooded, forget it.”

Image: Twitter/ @QLDFES “Water police are heading out across Texas Flats for a welfare check. Most of the residents in the flood area chose to evacuate to higher ground, but some still remain.”