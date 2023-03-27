NSW has a new government. Here's where they stand on women's issues.

New South Wales has voted in a new premier.

Over the weekend, Labor leader Chris Minns claimed victory in the state election, taking the reins from Dominic Perrottet, to become the 47th premier of NSW.

During his victory speech, Minns said the Labor party, who has spent the last 12 years in opposition, "will not let the people of this state down".

"I want to say to the people who voted for Labor or voted for the Liberals and Nationals, or voted for independents or minor party candidates today, we've been elected by the people of this state but we will govern for everyone in NSW," he said.

"We know that the challenges are huge, we know that the responsibilities are awesome, but NSW Labor is back and ready to govern in this great state."

Votes are still being counted at the time of publication, but Labor looks like to win majority government, having already secured 45 seats, according to the ABC.

Watch: Chris Minns' victory speech. Post continues below.



Video via 10 News First.

Over the course of the election campaign, both major parties made plenty of promises to woo voters on big issues, from the cost-of-living to climate change.

But when it comes to women's issues like healthcare and participation in the workforce, where does the new government stand?

Here's a quick breakdown on Labor's promises.

Career.

When it comes to supporting women in the workforce, one of Labor's big promises is to boost the Future Women's Jobs Academy.

The government said they will put $5.8 million towards the program, which will help 1,000 women over two years become job-ready.

The program will give women access to professional development and skills training, coaching and employer connections, among other benefits.

As well as the academy, Labor has promised to work with the federal government and stakeholders to establish a new Working Women’s Centre, and has committed $2 million in ongoing funding.

"These centres are a frontline service that help women navigate work-related issues including sexual harassment, underpayment, wage theft and parental leave," Member of the Legislative Council, Penny Sharpe, wrote on Twitter.