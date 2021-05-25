Saxon Mullins spent years fighting for stronger consent laws. Yesterday, NSW announced major reforms.

This post contains mentions of sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

Four years ago, Saxon Mullins walked out of a courtroom feeling "lost, alone and powerless".

After two trials and two appeals, a judge dismissed the case for a third trial against the man she says raped her in a Kings Cross alleyway.

The judge found the man involved had no reasonable basis for believing she had not consented while acknowledging that Mullins - in her own mind - had not consented.

Watch: Saxon Mullins' 2018 Four Corners interview led to an investigation into NSW's consent laws. Post continues below video.

Mullins became the face of a national push to strengthen sexual consent laws, after telling the ABC in 2018 she was sexually assaulted as an 18-year-old behind a nightclub in 2013 by a man she'd met minutes earlier.

While the case ended, Mullins was left to live with the weight of it all; the trauma of that night, the court process and the lonely aftermath.