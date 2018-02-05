Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. There’s a Bachelor/Bachelorette couple (probably) heading for The Block.

Reality TV worlds are crashing together, with the news that an unexpected Bachelor/Bachelorette couple will compete on The Block. Potentially.

In an interview with NW Magazine, Noni Jaur from Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor, said she thought the renovation show would be “a whole lot of fun.” And she’d take her boyfriend Sam Johnson, from Georgia Love’s season of the Bachelorette, with her.

“The best thing about the show was meeting him [Sam Johnson],” she said.

“We may even apply for The Block together, that would be fun.”

So, at the moment it’s not exactly in the works. But it better happen, do you hear that TV execs?

Jaur and Johnson were both unsuccessful contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who ended up finding love with each other.

They are currently doing long distance, with Johnson pursuing his modelling career in the US.

2. Married at First Sight’s Davina slept with ‘husband’ Ryan one time, also wants a new bum apparently.