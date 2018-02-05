Performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl is a musician’s dream and singer Pink finally got to realise it today.

And while you wouldn’t be able to tell from her breathtaking performance, it didn’t exactly pan out the way she had always imagined it.

“Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” the singer wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”

But not even illness could stop Pink from delivering a phenomenal performance that gave those watching goosebumps.