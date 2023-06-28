Nicole Scherzinger just got engaged to her partner of three years. They met on a reality show.

In January 2020, they went red carpet official at a Golden Globes afterparty.

The timing means their relationship was forced to grow during those very stressful early months of the pandemic, which Scherzinger said actually helped them.

"Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I’m really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship," she told The Times in January 2021.

Later that year, Evans got a little gushy when talking about Scherzinger to The Sun.

"People always say, 'When you know, you know' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment," he said.

But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."

Otherwise, the couple seem to try and keep things low-key. In February, they were rumoured to have broken up but both responded via Instagram Stories: "Wow this is news to us. What a joke."

After the Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger has pursued a solo music career and been a regular feature on TV judging panels. Currently, she is a panelist on US version of The Masked Singer.

The Pussycat Dolls planned 2021 reunion tour was rescheduled because of the pandemic, and then officially cancelled after the group's found Robin Antin sued Scherzinger, claiming she was threatening to walk away from the reunion unless she was granted a majority share in the PCD Worldwide company, as well as "complete creative control" and "final decision-making authority".

Scherzinger's team denied the claims, and she announced the cancellation as being down to "the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic".

In March 2023, Scherzinger performed in Sydney for World Pride 2023.

