Nicole Scherzinger just got engaged to her partner of three years. They met on a reality show.

Former Pussycat Dolls front woman Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Thom Evans.
The couple announced the news on Instagram, alongside two photos of their very beautiful beachside proposal in Hawaii.
"I said yes," Scherzinger wrote.
Evans captioned his identical carousel "My Ever After".
Evans and Scherzinger met on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, when she was a judge on the UK series and he was a contestant in the boy band Try Star.
Evans is a former Scottish international rugby union player. The 38-year-old's career ended after 10 international caps when he suffered a serious neck injury at 24.
X Factor viewers noticed a bit of flirting back and forth between the pair, and two months after it wrapped they were photographed out and about in London together.