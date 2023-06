Nicole Scherzinger

We totally believe Nicole Scherzinger when the 44-year-old told The Guardian (in third person), “It takes a lot for Nicole Scherzinger to burn out.” Since The Pussycat Dolls disbanded in 2010 after five years on the charts, Nicole has worked as an X-Factor and Masked Singer judge, Broadway star, America’s Got Talent panelist and influencer.

In 2023, she’s returning to her roots. "To me, music is emotion," she told People. "Music is story. I just want to go back to my love of music, my love of singing, my love of telling stories through songs, connecting on a much deeper level through performance, having people transcend through these performances and be moved, inspired or changed in some way."

She debuted her comeback track ‘Freedom’ at Sydney’s World Pride event in May to resounding success. The song features lyrics like, "Please allow me to introduce myself/I'm not that little doll you knew/She paid her dues/Now she owns herself."

The words hold similar sentiments to what other members of The Pussycat Dolls have said about their time in the band, starting with Melody Thornton.