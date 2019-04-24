In March this year, Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment from Erika Koike after just four days of marriage.

Cage started dating Koike, a makeup artist, just under a year ago and the two have kept their relationship relatively secretive. According to People, the couple requested a marriage license on a Saturday in Las Vegas, receiving confirmation with a certificate just a few hours later. But by Wednesday, it was all over.

After four days of married life together, the couple went their separate ways. And although Hollywood relationships are notoriously… tumultuous, this time period even makes Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries 72-day marriage look a little more respectable.

According to TMZ, Koike agreed to the divorce but she doesn’t believe the quicky marriage qualifies for an annulment. Koike also believes she’s eligible for spousal support because she lost career opportunities during their relationship as a result of her damaged reputation.

This isn’t the first time Cage has been married though. In fact, this is the 55-year-old’s fourth failed marriage.

So in the wake of the movie actor ending his fourth marriage, we’re taking a deep dive into his love life, including his bizarre relationship with Lisa Marie Presley.

Patricia Arquette, 1995-2000

When Cage was 23 years old, he proposed to a then 19 year old Patricia Arquette after just a few hours of knowing her in 1987, according to Paper Magazine.

Although Arquette declined the impulsive proposal, they reportedly had a quick three week relationship with Arquette recently telling Andy Cohen on What What Happens Live it ended because, "it was too fast and too much for me at that time".