Nicholas Cage just got married for the fifth time to a 26-year-old.

Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time.

The actor married his 26-year-old fiancée , Riko Shibata, at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16.

"Yes, it’s true, we are very happy," the 57-year-old said, confirming the marriage in a statement to Page Six.

The couple, who share a 30-year age difference, met in Japan in early 2020.

The pair were later seen publicly for the first time when they were photographed visiting Cage's nine foot tall pyramid tombstone, which is located in the oldest cemetery in New Orleans.

Shortly after their relationship began, Cage and Shibata spent more than six months apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven't seen her for six months," Cage told his brother Marc Coppola on his New York radio show.

While they were living apart, Cage proposed over FaceTime.

"We're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together, so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime," Cage shared.

"I got her a black diamond engagement ring. Her favorite colour is black, so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond," he added.

"I customised and personalised it and I actually sent it to her [via] FedEx."

Amid Nicolas Cage's new marriage, here's what we know about the actor's previous relationships:

Nicolas Cage and Christina Fulton.

In 1988, Cage began dating actress Christina Fulton.

Nicolas Cage and Christina Fulton. Image: Getty. While the couple's relationship ultimately didn't last, the pair welcomed a son, Weston Coppola Cage, in 1990.