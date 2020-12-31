I can't stop thinking about how Nicolas Cage blew his entire $150 million fortune.





Let's cut straight to the point.

Celebrities have a certain penchant for spending their hard-earned cash on... really stupid sh*t.

Paris Hilton spent $325,000 on a villa for her dogs, Victoria Beckham spent $36,000 on a gold-plated iPhone, and Lady Gaga spent $50,000 on a ghost buster. Whatever that means. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But when it comes to celebrity spending habits, there's no one that quite compares to Nicolas Cage.

At the height of his career, Nicolas Cage was one of the highest paid actors in the world.

In fact, according to Forbes magazine, the National Treasure actor earned $40 million in 2009 alone.

That same year the actor's financial situation plummeted.

In 2009, he faced foreclosure on several of his properties, and he owed the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) $6.3 million in property taxes.

After the IRS filed documents concerning Cage's unpaid taxes, the actor launched a $20 million lawsuit against his business manager, Samuel J. Levin, alleging negligence and fraud.

The lawsuit claimed that Levin had "failed to pay taxes when they were due".

In response, Levin filed a counter lawsuit, claiming that Cage had been living beyond his means and "spending most of his free time shopping for high ticket purchases".

As part of his response to Cage's original lawsuit, Levin listed the actor's (frankly ridiculous) purchases.

