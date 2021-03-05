"I have a name." Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan is sick of being asked about her body.

On Monday, Nicola Coughlan appeared on the virtual red carpet at the Golden Globes.

The Irish actor, who recently starred in Netflix's Bridgerton, was named on British Vogue's annual best dressed list.

But while the 34-year-old was praised for her lemon-yellow Molly Goddard gown, there was one comment that Coughlan couldn't ignore.

On Twitter, Amanda Richards, host of The Big Calf Podcast, referred to Coughlan as "the fat girl from Bridgerton".

"The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes, because no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you're a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear because you feel like you have to," she tweeted.

Hours later, Coughlan responded to the podcast host's tweet.

"I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses, that's where the idea came from," she responded.

"Also, I have a name."