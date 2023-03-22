Younger star Nico Tortorella and their partner, Bethany C. Meyers, have welcomed their first child.

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C Meyers welcomed their first child together earlier this month, announcing the exciting news on social media.

"Introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella," the Younger actor, 34, and their fitness entrepreneur spouse, 35, wrote.

"Welcome to earth little one."

Tortorella is widely known for playing Josh - a free-spirited, 20-something tattoo artist - on the hit TV show Younger, alongside Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster.

"It is because of the role that the world knows me as a straight, cis-gender dude who lives in Brooklyn," the actor told Mamamia in 2018.

"But in real life I am so much more than that."

Tortorella identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. So does their partner Meyers.

The two met at university in 2006 and have been what Tortorella calls "twin flames" ever since.

"When Bethany and I met in 2006, I was a boy and she was a girl, whatever that means," Tortorella said, reading from his memoir Space Between.

"Today, Bethany and I both identify as non-binary and prefer 'they/them' pronouns."