A complete timeline of Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic's long-running feud.

Tennis is back on our TVs and so, dear reader, is the long-running tennis feud between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.

Insults are being thrown, surprise midnight commentary has been sprayed, and we're now at a point where the Australian and Serbian are just going tit for tat as the Australian Open gets underway in Melbourne.

The two tennis stars have only actually played each other twice on the court, in back-to-back tournaments in 2017. Kyrgios won both games.

To understand the tension, let's go back to the start. Because boy, a lot has happened since 2019.

It all began with a podcast.

Kyrgios appeared on the No Challenges Remaining podcast in May 2019, where he said: "I just feel like he [Djokovic] has a sick obsession, wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger [Federer]. He just wants to be liked so much that I just can’t stand him."

"This whole celebration thing (blowing kisses to the crowd) that he does after matches, it’s like so cringeworthy. It’s very cringeworthy," Kyrgios continued.





The men's world no. 1 initially opted to take the high road when he was inundated with questions relating to Nick Kyrgios’ podcast taunts.

Publicly Djokovic said he "wasn't losing sleep" over the claims, but eagle-eyed fans spotted the Serb 'liking' an Instagram post, which quoted John McEnroe from a BBC Radio interview saying about Kyrgios: "I don’t think he should be out there anymore unless he gives an honest effort."

In June 2019, he told Sportsklub, "What can I say to Nick Kyrgios. I really think he's not really a bad guy. I do not know why he declares all these things, whether he wants to draw attention or some motive is different."