Two lost siblings, addiction and secrets: The complicated story of the Carter family.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged child sexual abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence, that may be distressing to some readers.

Over the weekend, the news broke that singer Aaron Carter had died at 34.

"It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA," his team said in a statement. "The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."

TMZ later reported Aaron was found dead in the bath at his home, with Los Angeles County Police attending after receiving a report of drowning. An official cause of death is not yet known.

What followed was a wave of sadness and messages of condolences from Hollywood, including a statement from his former girlfriend Hilary Duff.

"I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," she wrote on Instagram soon after Aaron's death was confirmed.

"You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent - boy did my teenage self love you deeply."

Image: Getty/Instagram @hilaryduff.