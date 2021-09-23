Nicholas Drummond punched a woman in the face. We need to take a closer look at why he walked free.

The night the woman pictured above first encountered Richard Drummond at a Sydney pub, he called her a "sl**". He told her to "put [her] tits away" and to "f**k off". Hours later, he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

But despite pleading guilty to assault, Richard Drummond won't be serving time in prison. His convictions relating to that December 2020 evening were last week erased by a NSW District Court.

See, Drummond, a graduate of Sydney's elite Knox Grammar, assured the court that he was "brought up better", that he "knew better" than his behaviour suggested. "I know violence isn't the answer, especially not towards women," he said.

Drummond's mother assured the court that the 20-year-old was remorseful after his drunken acts of violence. "He was a shattered boy," she said.

And Drummond's barrister assured the court that Drummond had endured a "very difficult" 2020 marked by the death of the family dog, the illness of a relative and a relationship breakdown. "It's appropriate he be given one opportunity ... an exceptional one, admittedly," the barrister said.

Drummond got that one exceptional opportunity.

"Loose tongue and loose thoughts."

The incidents considered by the court occurred at the Greengate Hotel in Killara, a leafy suburb in Sydney's upper north shore.

After Drummond lobbed verbal insults at the woman regarding her outfit, she approached him and asked for an apology. The soccer coach and state-league player told her to "f**k off".

The pair coincidentally encountered each other later that night at the Orchard Hotel in nearby Chatswood, where she approached and photographed Drummond, sparking a melee over her phone.

Staff ejected Drummond, who then took his frustration out on a man who was queued to enter the bar, punching the stranger in the back of the head.

When approached again by the young woman as he walked to the nearby train station, Drummond punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground and causing multiple injuries.