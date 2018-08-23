Ben Cousins has broken down in court as graphic arrest details are revealed.

Fallen AFL premiership player, Ben Cousins, is likely to spend at least the next two months behind bars after being refused bail amid accusations he threatened to kill his ex-partner.

The 40-year-old drug addict was arrested on Tuesday at a Canning Vale house and was allegedly found with 13 grams of methylamphetamine hidden in his anus.

A tearful and dishevelled Cousins, who has no fixed address, appeared in Armadale Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with 16 offences including aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking and possessing a prohibited drug with intent to sell or supply.

Most charges relate to Cousins repeatedly breaching a violence restraining order taken out by his ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff.

One time, Cousins got into a car with her while holding a screwdriver and said: “I can’t wait to use it.”

He later allegedly threatened: “I’m going to kill you. I’m going to take your life and your freedom and the things you love the most.”

Cousins also allegedly said he was going to bury her car “where she would survive for a couple of days” then he would “bring the kids to play, so she would hear them but would not be able to get to them”.

In an emotional rant, Cousins applied for bail against his lawyer’s advice.

Cousins told magistrate Andrew Maughan he had come out of prison a different person and was the victim.

“I beg you, I’m not a threat,” he said.

“If there’s one thing that is a strength of my character it is my ability to not act out in violence.”

Mr Maughan said there were no bail conditions that would ensure Cousins would comply.

Cousins is due back in court on October 30.

The Brownlow medallist was released from Acacia prison in January after serving about 10 months behind bars for stalking Ms Tinecheff.