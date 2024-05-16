What's all this about a portal between Dublin and New York going *literally* tits up?

We hear terrible things incessantly in the news, but the good news story lately has been a live video 'portal' linking New York City to Dublin, bringing two distant communities closer together. That is, until it was shut down after less than a week of operation due to lewd behaviour.

The 'portal' is like a giant TV screen, placed inside a rounded concrete frame, displaying a live feed of the people in either city. New Yorkers in the Flatiron District could wave into it and watch Portal onlookers on O'Connell Street in Dublin wave back to them, and vice versa.

Opening on May 8 and called 'The Portal', the art installation was founded by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, to encourage us to forget borders or cultural differences and enjoy the essence of human nature, of which we are all united in.

The only problem is that this installation unfortunately brought out the baser sides of human nature, with people flashing and trolling one another through The Portal.

Image: Getty