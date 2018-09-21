Brie Larson's brilliant response to those who tried to "fix" her Captain Marvel poster.

Ahhh, casual sexism…it permeates society in almost every arena. And Brie Larson, the Oscar-award winning actress, had the most brilliant response when a person on Twitter had an issue with her Captain Marvel poster, due it being devoid of a grin.
Twitter user Turd Flinging Monkey (yes, really) took screen grabs of the recently released trailer for Captain Marvel, and used a FaceApp filter to change Larson’s face to include a smile.
“I fixed #CaptainMarvel!” he wrote.
I fixed #CaptainMarvel! Thanks @faceapp_ai.@DiversityAndCmx @TheQuartering @OneAngryGamerHD pic.twitter.com/SWx1ReRuJN
— Turd Flinging Monkey (@TFMonkeyYouTube) September 18, 2018
The sexist tweet responding to the posters did not stand alone. No, of course it didn’t. Other Twitter users also noticed the issue with Larson’s lack of a smile, and similarly posted to Twitter commenting on the actress’ face.
Brie Larson needs a nap. pic.twitter.com/XZOkEfMKOA
— ComicArtistPro Secrets (@EthanVanSciver) September 20, 2018
Top Comments
**PSSSSSSSSST**
The name kind of hints to it being a piss taking post. They're making the same point Brie's posts did.
So hard to tell these days.
The other two I'd be confident are being dick heads though.