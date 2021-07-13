Sydneysiders ask Victorians their best advice to get through lockdown. Here's what they said.

"Be aware that people in other states, who haven’t lived through this, probably won’t get it. This will be frustrating and the lower your resilience gets, the harder it will be not to tell them to bugger off when you tell them for the 111th time, that you can’t leave your 5km bubbles or go to Bunnings. And this is ok. Most importantly… be gentle with yourself and seek help if you need it. It’s tough, there’s no sugar coating it, but it will end one day."

Hold themed nights.

"Have themed nights on the weekend as something to look forward to. Like Mexican tacos and margaritas, Italian pizza and wine, Disney nights etc. Even dress up and get the music on."

Put jeans on once a week.

"Rest when you must. Outside time is clutch. Cry if you need. Put jeans on once a week."

Fresh air can do wonders.

"Exercise was my saviour! I made sure I did something everyday. Particularly if you're in a busy house it's so important to have YOU time. So putting headphones on, going for a walk or running certainly helped! The fresh air can do wonders on the mind and spirit. Good luck NSW."

Have fun in the bedroom.

"Maaaarturbaaateee."

Get cooking.

"Make banana bread, seriously though... I found joy in cooking."

Feel all the feels.

"I’ve been raging mad, upset and also loving the excuse not to leave my house and stay in trackies. No single day will feel the same with your emotions but the days can feel like ground hog day."

Take time to recharge.

"To parents of young kids: take turns to give each other alone time to recharge - in the bedroom with the doona over my head was my preferred style, but going for a walk would work too! Don’t try to do it ALL together, sometimes dividing and conquering is more beneficial to the family overall. I’m so sorry you’re going through this NSW."

You don't need to achieve anything.

"Goals are great to keep your mind and body active. But you know what, some days you don’t need to achieve anything! Living in lockdown during a pandemic is EXHAUSTING! Be gentle with yourself, you deserve this."

"Lower standards. In my house we lived by a 'near enough is good enough' policy. Last lockdown we just played and watched telly!"

Practice gratitude.

"Practice gratitude, your lockdown is possibly a lot more comfortable than others. "

Walk before you start work.

"If you’re WFH, go for a walk before you login every morning."

Do whatever brings you joy.

"If you feel like lying in bed and doing nothing, and having a ‘mental health day’ do it. I felt pressured in our big lock down last year to always feel ‘positive’ and have heaps of tasks and things to do but sometimes I did want to have a day to feel sorry for myself and sloth around in pjs and eat ice cream. Whatever brings you any joy, just go with it and don’t feel guilty. Sending lots of love, it’s so much harder than people realise."

Screen time doesn't count in lockdown.

"My lockdown routine with my toddler was go for a walk in the morning. Lunch at home. Nap (both of us) then maybe another walk in the afternoon (when we were allowed more than one) or play in the backyard/front yard. And lots of TV! Screen time doesn’t count during lockdown! It’s not exciting, but it kept me going. We’re rooting for you NSW. Thank you for your sacrifices. We love you, from Melbourne."