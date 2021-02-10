"My eyes are saying 'what the actual f**k'": Every new mum has a photo like this.

When you become a new mum, feeling exhausted is just part of the package.

While you've welcomed a beautiful little baby into the world, that same baby cries, screams and needs your attention 24/7. So you're tired and overwhelmed. All the bloody time.

Throughout this period, there are also plenty of photos taken to document all the new and exciting moments. So it's not surprising if you have a few photos of you and your bub, where you look a little (a lot) exhausted.

Last week, a mum on Twitter shared her own photo and said, "Does every mother have a photo of herself as a new mom, eyes screaming 'What the actual f**k?'"

Does every mother have a photo of herself as a new mom, eyes screaming "What the actual fuck?" Here's mine. pic.twitter.com/ZpxR9Hl5jl — Emily Adrian (@adremily) February 2, 2021

And many, many women responded with their own.