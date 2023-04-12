As someone who gets to try some of the most expensive, luxurious new beauty launches in the world – I know that I'm one VERY lucky bean. I know, I know.

However, as I've told you since you were wee – when it comes to beauty, expensive doesn't always mean better.

Because while boujee beauty products can be fun and exciting and really cool – they can also be very... silly.

See: $400 for a moisturiser.

The good news is that there are tons of incredible new beauty launches out there that are really accessible – and more importantly, perform just as well.

So, if you're looking for new skincare or makeup, below you'll find a round-up of all the best new launches – all under $40.

If you're a lazy girl who loves a good multi-tasking makeup product (same), this one's for you, pet. Because Covergirl just dropped a new range of All Over Dewy Tints for your eyes, lips, and cheeks.

This tiny three-in-one tube blends like a dream for a dewy, glowing finish. My shade of choice? Mauvy Kiss.

