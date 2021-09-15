If you read any Mamamia beauty articles, follow any beauty influencers on Instagram, or listen to the You Beauty podcast, then you've probably consumed enough skincare information to last a lifetime.

We know this well: skincare is... confusing to navigate. Over time, we've asked ALL THE QUESTIONS to dermatologists, beauty experts and each other:

"What ingredients can't actually be mixed?"

"Wait. What are peptides again?"

"How do I know what my face even needs?"

"Why is this serum $70 pricier than that serum when they both have the same ingredients?!"

The last one? We're always trying to figure that question out, especially if you’re wanting to balance product efficacy with a tight beauty budget. Take serums, for example – they’re the workhorse of your skincare routine, but they can range in price from less than $30 to well into the triple digits.

We are always very curious to see if supercharged serums can actually work without the supercharged price. So we put Boost Lab's serums to the test.

Their serums are all $29.95 each, highly potent and designed to target individual skin concerns like dull and dry skin, dark spots, blemishes and a heap more.

To help us find out whether these affordable serums could actually deliver real results, we asked 50 women on our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to road test 3 of their products, and report back to us.

These were the 2D-Hyaluronic Hydro Boost Serum (for deep hydration and skin plumping), Vitamin C Brightening Serum (for evening skin tone and clearing dark spots), and Retinol Night Renewal Serum (for reducing skin damage that causes wrinkles, dry skin, loss of firmness and elasticity, and uneven pigmentation).

Quite a few pinky promises for us to investigate. So here's what exactly what these Youbies said.

Alice, 25: "Lovely products, not sticky and didn't pill on my skin."

Image: Supplied.