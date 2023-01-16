20 mums share the 'rules' they set (or wish they had) when they welcomed a new baby.

So, I put it out to the Mamamia community to find out what their new baby 'rules' were for visitors and the responses came in thick and fast. Many also shared the rules they wish they’d set so others can learn from their interesting experiences.

1. "I’ve got a three-month-old, so we’ve just been through this. We said all visitors must be COVID, flu and whooping cough vaxxed; they had to wash their hands before holding the baby, no kissing the baby, and text before you visit. And also, don’t wake her if she’s sleeping, Mum needs all the breaks she can get!"

2. "My rules were when you visit do not expect me to wait on you, and if my baby is sleeping, they are staying asleep -my babies rarely slept through, so we did not wake a sleeping baby in our house."

3. "I took the approach that it takes a village to raise a child. As hard as it was sometimes, because I wanted my baby with me every second, I needed to let my tribe be a part of the newborn stage. Many cultures support the mother's recovery by taking turns with the baby, and it really was a beautiful thing to share that time with close family and friends."

4. "I was alone with my baby, so I was pretty strict about no visitors after 5pm except for his dad. That was our quiet time. I was also strict about my son’s sleep routine. A good, consistent sleep routine worked for me and for him, and he’s still a good sleeper 12 years later."

5. "Our only rule was that everyone had to be vaccinated, and obviously stay away if you’re sick."

6. "My family is Chinese, so my parents came to stay with us when our baby was born and my Mum looked after me, cooking for me and helping me heal from the birth. They also did most of the care for our daughter, I would just breastfeed, cuddle for a bit, and then sleep. We had a few other visitors, but no one held her, or stayed long, often people would drop a gift, have a look and go. But really in our family and culture, it was all about family supporting us as new parents for that first month."