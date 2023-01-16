20 mums share the 'rules' they set (or wish they had) when they welcomed a new baby.

Having a baby is intense.
This is a severe understatement. It is more than intense; it is a mashing together of hundreds of emotions alongside huge physiological and psychological experiences all at the same time.
You’ve birthed a human being (whichever way you do this it’s tough), you’re more exhausted than you’ve ever been, a cocktail of hormones is coursing through your veins, you’re dealing with heavy postpartum bleeding, leaking breastmilk, and alternating back pain and wound pain.
While you're here, watch the horoscopes as new mums. Post continues after video.