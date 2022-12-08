“We know the full truth." The biggest moments from Netflix's Harry and Meghan documentary.

Netflix's six-part documentary series, Harry and Meghan, was billed as "the other side" of perhaps the world's most high-profile love story. The one beyond the headlines and the second-hand commentary. The one told in their own words.
Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, the first three episodes launched on Thursday night, and feature interviews with the Sussexs, their friends, colleagues, and a handful of choice commentators, as well as footage and photographs captured by the couple themselves.
It's important to note that the interviews aren't exactly current. A notice at the beginning explains that they were all completed before August 2022.
Also flagged at the off is that "members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series". (I mean, was anyone actually expecting King Charles to flick on the front-facing camera and pour his Royal heart out?)
Watch the trailer...