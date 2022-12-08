“We know the full truth." The biggest moments from Netflix's Harry and Meghan documentary.

So, three episodes in (the remaining trio will drop on December 15), what do things look like on "the other side?"

Here are some of the key moments.

Why they chose to make the documentary.

More than a few eyebrows were raised at the announcement of the series. This is, after all, a couple who fled the UK and their lives as senior royals in search of a more private existence in North America.

Harry explained that the idea for the doco came courtesy of an unnamed friend, and that "with all of the misinformation that was going on out there, especially about us and the departure [from Royal life], it seemed like a really sensible idea."

"We know the full truth, the institution knows the full truth, and the media knows the full truth because they’ve been in on it," he said.

"When you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are," Meghan added.

"Books were written about our story from people I don’t know. Doesn’t it make more sense to hear it from us?"

Harry was late to their first date.

The couple recap the Haz and Megs origin story. The general gist? Harry spotted Meghan in a friend's Instagram video, and despite the fact that her face was partially concealed by a snapchat filter that turned her into a cartoon dog, he was intrigued ("I thought, who is THAT?")

Oddly enough, when the friend emailed Meghan offering to introduce her to "Prince Haz", the then Suits star asked precisely the same question.

Yet rather than google the Prince, Meghan said she chose to use his Instagram feed as a barometer. His "beautiful photography", including shots of nature and conservation work in Africa, were apparently all the research she needed.