The curse of the Netflix show, Cheer.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault and child sexual abuse.

Netflix's Cheer initially seemed like the antithesis of much of the doom and gloom television often presents us. But the unlikely hit show has been marred by controversy.

The documentary series followed the elite cheerleading team of Texas' Navarro College, cleverly combining the emotion of the teams' personal stories with the visual feast of high-flying acrobatics, as viewers following their journey to the National Championships.

The show won multiple Emmys and made its stars household names. Unfortunately, some of those names have now made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The latest is the show's matriarch, Monica Aldama. She is the coach of the Navarro College cheer team on which the documentary is centred. Her son was this year accused of possessing child pornography.

According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, 27-year-old son William Austin Aldama, known as Austin, was arrested in January, charged with several counts of possession or intent to promote child pornography.