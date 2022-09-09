Where are they now? The cast of NCIS, 19 years on.

Across its 19 seasons and 435 episodes, NCIS has cycled through a lot of actors.

Beginning in 2003, the police procedural began off the back of two episodes in JAG, which served as a 'backdoor pilot', launching a number of characters who would stay with us for years.

As of 2022, the show is the seventh longest running scripted US prime time TV series, and the third longest running non-animated US prime time TV series.

While the show’s 20th season is expected to air later this year, fans still have a fondness for the earlier days, where the likes of Pauley Perrette and Sasha Alexander were playing badass female characters, and various dramas from behind the scenes were yet to bubble to the surface.

With the exception of Gibbs and Ducky, most of the original characters have since left the show, sometimes lasting a full decade on the series before they chose to say goodbye.

Over the last few years, we’ve farewelled Abby Sciuto, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, as new characters have cemented themselves in NCIS history.

Here’s where the original cast of NCIS are now.

Pauley Perrette.

Pauley Perrette starred as Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years, eventually leaving in 2018 under confusing circumstances. She recently revealed she had a "massive stroke" after her tenure ended.