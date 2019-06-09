Pauley Perrette, 50, has shared she will never return to NCIS because she is terrified of her former co-star Mark Harmon, 67.

Perrette, who played the forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons, announced she was leaving NCIS in October 2017.

Her departure announcement gave little reasoning, but the actress did insist the “network and show are not mad at me”.

Now, almost two years after exiting the show, the actress isn’t holding back. She has revealed on Twitter that Mark Harmon, who plays the show’s lead Leroy Jethro Gibbs, was a significant reason for her departure.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER!” she wrote to her Twitter followers. “(Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

In a since deleted tweet, Perrette went on to expand on an alleged assault against one of the crew members, and provided pictures of the aftermath.

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong,” she wrote. “THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? and I lost my job.”