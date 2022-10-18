A new national plan aims to end violence against women and children 'in one generation'. Can it succeed?

The federal Labor government made delivering on its promises a core platform of the 2022 election campaign. On Monday, one key national policy was delivered – with the official launch of the next ten-year National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children (2022 to 2032).
The national plan is an important policy that sets the priorities for continued action and investment to address gender-based violence. It represents a shared commitment across all levels of government to issues such as prevention, early intervention, responses to victim-survivors and perpetrators, as well as recovery and healing.
Watch: Women And Violence: The Hidden Numbers. Post continues below.
Top Comments