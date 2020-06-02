Nathan Turner was named Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim. Then his test came back negative.

Following his death on May 26, Nathan Turner was named Australia’s youngest COVID-19-related death.

His infection with the virus, announced by Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young, led to worry and apprehension within his small town community of Blackwater, in central Queensland.

Health authorities urged anyone with symptoms in the town, which has a population of about 5000, to be tested. They began contract tracing to figure out how the coronavirus had infected a man who had been home bound and unable to work since November, due to a “complicated” medical history.

His partner, whom he had only recently become engaged to, has had to grieve his death in isolation.

But on Monday night, health authorities confirmed Turner did not have COVID-19.

“The Coroner tonight advised that further tests have returned negative for COVID-19. He is yet to determine the man’s cause of death,” the state’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said in a statement.

Nathan Turner’s death.

On May 26, Turner's fiancée returned to their home about 4.30pm, to find her husband-to-be unresponsive. She frantically called emergency services, but Turner was not able to be revived and was declared deceased at the scene.

Following his death, the 30-year-old posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, with health officials confirming the virus had made its way to a small town in central Queensland.

Turner had a "complicated" medical history and was not tested while alive because of the seriousness of his underlying condition.

The former coal miner had been home bound and unable to work since November, and had not travelled outside of Blackwater since February.