The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday May 28.

Youngest Australian COVID-19 victim named as Nathan Turner.

Queensland miner Nathan Turner is the youngest and 103rd Australian to die from the coronavirus.

The case is the first recorded in Blackwater, 190km west of Rockhampton, and anyone with symptoms is being urged to get tested today at the popup clinic that’s being erected this morning in the area.

Queensland Health is now trying to work out how 30-year-old Nathan became infected. He hadn’t worked since November and he hadn’t left the small town since February.

Authorities are investigating how Nathan Turner became Australia's youngest coronavirus victim, dying in the Central Queensland town of Blackwater, aged 30.

He had a complicated medical history and was not tested before he died, because of the seriousness of his underlying condition.

Health authorities have confirmed a nurse travelled to Blackwater in the second week of May, before testing positive, but a spokesman said she did not interact with anyone there.

International travel could kickstart on July 1.

From July 1, Australians could be permitted to travel to New Zealand and the Pacific, according to a timetable shared by the Tourism Restart Taskforce.

On May 22, the taskforce met with the federal government who approved the timetable, which has proposed dates for the recommencement of domestic and international travel.

On Wednesday, the taskforce submitted an official plan, which outlined that the first flight would be between Canberra and Wellington, departing on July 1. Passengers would not be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Trump threatens social media after Twitter “fact check”.

President Donald Trump has threatened social media companies with new regulation, or even shuttering, after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets.

Claiming tech giants “silence conservative voices,” Trump said, “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”