On the morning of August 31, 1998, Jenny Kerwin pulled up at Rockhampton North High School for drop-off.

Her 14-year-old daughter, Natasha Ryan, leaned over from the passenger seat, kissed her on the cheek and said, "I love you," before climbing out of the car and walking away.

For the next five years, and likely beyond, Jenny questioned whether Natasha truly meant those three words.

"If someone loved you that much," she told 60 Minutes in 2003, "how could they put you through so much pain?"



The disappearance of Natasha Ryan.

Natasha never came home from school that August day.

The investigation into the teenager's disappearance stretched on for months, as police and State Emergency Service volunteers scoured the region for clues to her whereabouts.

Then came an apparent breakthrough.

In May 1999, a man named Leonard Fraser was charged with the abduction, rape and murder of nine-year-old girl, Keyra Steinhart, who vanished from Rockhampton eight months after Natasha. With a number of other disappearances in the area around the same time, police began to suspect Fraser to be a serial killer.

While behind bars awaiting trial for Keyra's murder, Fraser made confessions to another inmate about multiple killings, which helped lead police to the remains of Sylvia Benedetti, 19, Beverly Leggo, 36, and Julie Turner, 39. An apparent confession and witness evidence also tied him to Natasha Ryan, and he was charged over the deaths of all four women.

But eight days into that trial in April 2003, Paul Rutledge, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, paused proceedings to make an announcement.

"I'm pleased to inform the court that Leonard John Fraser is not guilty of the murder of Natasha Anne Ryan," he said, according to media present. "Natasha Ryan is alive."

