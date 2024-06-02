Why we are all convinced Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal are a couple.

In rather unlikely news, the internet has become obsessed with a potential new couple in Hollywood: actors Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal.

Yes, we're just as surprised as you are but following the emergence of paparazzi pictures of the pair together during a public outing in London this month, this could actually a real thing.

Watch Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman chatting for Variety's famed Actors on Actors interview.



In the pics, the pair can be seen chatting, wearing matching plain white T-shirts, smoking cigarettes, laughing and looking very comfortable in each other's presence while hanging outside London bar 69 Colebrooke Row.

Romantic, right? (I mean, apart from the cigarette smoke.)

And while it feels a little bit random to see these particular actors out grabbing a drink together, they've actually known each other for quite some time now.

Mescal and Portman met in 2023 while filming for the famed Variety series Actors on Actors. During their chat, in which they discussed their craft and work, the Normal People actor confessed he thought Portman was "brilliant".