Natalia Cooper was presenting the weather when she delivered an unexpected announcement.

Natalia said she is currently “about half-way” through her first pregnancy with her husband, Carl Fox. Despite this, the weather presenter said she’s yet to ‘start showing’ in the stomach department and bar “a bit” of queasiness during the first 12 weeks, her pregnancy has so far been smooth sailing.

“Not much of a bump yet, I think it’s because it’s my first time it’s kind of all in there somewhere. I kind of just look as if I’ve had a few too many gyros or pies,” she joked.

Although Natalia and her musician partner have been throwing around some ideas for names – Carla for a girl or Georgie or George for a boy – they’re yet to find out the sex of the baby, and it’s not for a lack of trying.

“The ultrasound lady said, we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl, but it was moving around so much and jumping around she said if it’s a boy or girl,” said Natalia. “Either way it has a whole lot of character.”

And while we’ll have to wait another four months for the baby to arrive, right now we couldn’t happier for Natalia and her family. Congratulations!

