Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Natalia Cooper asked a tradie on live TV how he spent Australia Day. His response left her stunned.

Ah, you gotta love live Aussie television.

This morning on the Today Show during a live-to-air cross to Sydney’s Parramatta, weather reporter Natalia Cooper was left unable to process the shocking admission made by a tradie she was interviewing.

The segment seemed simple on the surface. Natalia was tasked to hand out $50 notes to members of the public to “top up” their Opal cards. How lovely.

During the interaction between the Nine News presenter and the tradie, she harmlessly asked him how his Australia Day weekend was. Again, lovely.

“Very good,” he responded. Lovely.

"What did you get up to?," Natalia probed because... journalism.

"Punched a few cones," he replied nonchalantly. For those of you thinking he might've collided his fist into a few soft serves, he (thankfully) did not.

He was in fact referring to marijuana. You're on live television, buddy. I repeat, LIVE TELEVISION.