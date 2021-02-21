'I was a victim of narcissistic emotional abuse. It took me 12 years to recognise it.'

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



“Yes, I slept with her,” he confessed.

“I’m so sorry,” he said as if a simple apology would clean the slate and the mountains of baggage that silently sat between us.

The woman he spoke of was one he claimed for years was just a friend, his close “friend,” the one with whom he had crossed all the invisible lines.

Turned out he had not only stepped but leaped over, the physical lines as well.

His sense of entitlement and lack of true remorse toward me or his close friend, the husband of his partner-in-crime, was chilling.

I shouldn’t have been shocked. In hindsight, it was obvious. But, there I sat shell-shocked as if the sky was falling directly over my head.

I had conveniently convinced myself there was no way he was capable of doing that to me. I had already lived through this trauma once as it was unfolding, and now here I was, nearly two years later, being forced to relive it all over again, albeit with a whole new layer attached.

Denial is an incredibly powerful force.

And, I realised at that moment that I had been groomed for years to fall right into its trap.

***

His quick wit and gregarious charm were what initially drew me to him. His ability to draw a crowd, the way he lit up any room, and his uncanny ability to instantly make me feel at home as soon as I snuggled up against his chest were what hooked me for good.