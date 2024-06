Australian treasure Naomi Watts and Morning Wars star Billy Crudup have tied the knot (again!) in a second wedding held in Mexico.

A year on since their low-key courthouse wedding in New York City on June 9, 2023, the couple have gone all out with a chic ceremony in front of their loved ones in Mexico City.

Naomi and Billy say 'I still do' in Mexico City. Image: @wattsupphoto.