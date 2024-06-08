Prince William's role and low-key snubs: What went down at the royal wedding of the year?

It’s been dubbed the high society wedding of the year.

The who's who of British aristocracy were in attendance as The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, married his partner of two years, Olivia Henson, at Chester Cathedral.

The ceremony, the fashion and the guest list were as lavish as one would expect for the wedding of Britain’s most eligible—and richest—bachelor.

Worth almost AUD$20 billion, the 33-year-old earned his title and riches at just 25 years old following the death of his father, the sixth Duke.

Despite having older sisters, Grosvenor inherited the entire fortune due to an old custom called primogeniture, which favours the male heir. Typical, huh.

He went to school at a local state primary, before studying at the small private school, Mostyn House and then Ellesmere College. He then went on to study countryside management at Newcastle University, before joining the family business.

Little is known about his new wife, aside from the fact she works as a senior account manager at Belazu, a London-based ethical food production company.

The pair met through friends around two years ago before announcing their engagement. While the announcement was characteristically casual for the pair, accompanied by a relaxed engagement photo, their wedding ceremony was anything but.

Hugh Grosvenor arrived in a green Land Rover. Image: Getty.