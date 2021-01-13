When Geraldine moved to Australia, she couldn't get a job. Then she changed her last name.

When Geraldine Tan was six-years-old, she remembers telling her dad she would keep her last name “forever and ever”.

Born and raised in Singapore, Geraldine explains: “I really love the part of my family history that my last name represents, and the stories that come from it.”

The 31-year-old never expected she would be faced with the reality that if she did not change her name, she would experience prolonged unemployment. But after meeting her now-husband on a dating app in Singapore, Geraldine moved to Australia in 2016. She was thrilled for the new opportunities she hoped her new home would bring.

In Singapore, she worked as an editor. A self-described ambitious woman, she never had a problem finding a job. Until she moved to Melbourne, Australia.

Geraldine never considered changing her name, until she was left with little option. Image: Supplied.

For 18 months, Geraldine recalls applying for about two jobs every week, only to be left unemployed. No one, she tells Mamamia, would give her a chance.

“I had left this really amazing job back in Singapore to come to Australia,” she reflects. “Then I suddenly had no career prospects. No one would give me the time of day to be an editor. I had to offer my editorial services for free, before someone would give me freelance work. I had to prove myself over and over and over again before someone would say, ‘Hey, you're worthy of being paid a living wage’.”

It was, as Geraldine recalls, an extremely dark time for her. Sure, she admits, some people may question whether it would all come down to her last name. But there is one telling job application that stays with her like a birthmark.

In 2017, Geraldine applied for a job as an editor.