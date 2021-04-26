Nadia Bokody made a career writing about sex with men. Then she realised she was gay.

This post deals with self harm and abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



If you've heard the name 'Nadia Bokody' it's likely that it was in conjunction with a sex toy review, an article about one of her recent sexcapades or a YouTube video on her visiting a BDSM dungeon.

And that's because Nadia has been explicit about her sex life across the internet for many years.

She's a sex writer, sex reviewer, sex sharer. She's made a career out of talking about having sex with men. She's the Carrie Bradshaw of Australia, but with the sex life of Samantha Jones.

Which is why when she made an announcement last week that she is gay, it came as a surprise to many.

"I know this is going to be hard for a lot of you to understand - I have spent so much of my career writing about having sex with men and talking about it, making videos about giving head, you know?"

Watch the star signs as they navigate virtual dating. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Nadia knows that this news has been a long time coming, but admits that an unhealthy combination of unresolved issues with her father and a lack of representation of the gay community in mainstream media led to her confusion.

"I grew up in a Catholic home and I was raised on a pretty steady diet of Disney movies that showed me that the goal in life was to find a man to love me, marry me and ride off into the sunset with. When I was growing up, there wasn't really representation around me of gay relationships. I only saw straight people in the media."

This lack of diversity led Nadia to suppress, reject and on some occasions, be revolted by her own feelings.

"When I started having sexual or romantic feelings towards women, I thought that there was something wrong with me. Or that I was a pervert or something."