'Sis, is this your man?' The Sydney Facebook group exposing narcissists, predators and cheats.

It was a simple post that saved an anonymous member of the 25,000-strong Sydney Facebook group 'Sis, is this your man?' a truckload of trouble and heartache.

"Has anyone got any info? Des from Guildford. Just started talking."

Accompanying the post was a photograph of a vaguely attractive, bearded 32-year-old man with an ultra-sharp fade and a glint of cheekiness in his dark eyes. The intel came in fast and furious.

"Creepy AF. Has been stalking me on dating apps and social media for years. Can't take a hint when a woman isn't interested. Every time I block him, he creates a new profile and harasses me again. Steer clear!!! And pretty sure his name ain't Des," said one poster.

"He was a nut job back in the days, and sounds like not much has changed... run girl, RUN!" said another woman.

"He's still doing the rounds. I'm certain he's also been 32 for about 15 years," advised someone else.

50 comments later, the OP posted, "Thanks, ladies! He's officially been unmatched lol". However, it wasn't just the OP who had been warned; the single women of Sydney who use dating apps also knew to steer well clear.

It feels like the days before internet dating when men didn't have unfettered access to random women across an entire city, and their reputations often preceded them. Women would warn each other off badly behaved men. Avoid Ted; he's an absolute cad. Terry bashed his last partner, Tim's a womaniser, and Tom is a serial adulterer.