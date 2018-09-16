"When my daughter was sixteen, she brought home her new best friend. She almost broke us."

Content warning: This post mentions themes of eating disorders and mental health issues some readers may find triggering.
Three years ago, when my daughter was 16, she brought home her new best friend. Her name was Anorexia.
I had been feeling for a while that something was going on. Over the last few months, Emily had become sullen, withdrawn, secretive – especially around food. At first, it didn’t make sense. How could a happy, beautiful, clever girl, change so quickly? But, when I met Anorexia, it all made sense.
Anorexia put her arm through Emily’s and kept a tight hold. She skipped along and tricked her into thinking that she was a safe and supportive friend. If Emily did everything that Anorexia told her to do, she would feel more in control, less anxious, less worried. Truth was that if Emily did everything Anorexia told her to do, she would die.
Over the next six months, I tried many different tactics to get rid of Anorexia. As Paul Kelly would say – as a mother – I did all the dumb things. I tried to drag Emily onto the scales so she could see how much weight she was losing. I forced all family members to stay at the table until Emily’s meal was eaten. I bribed. I bargained. I begged. I threw things. I stormed out. I cried. I sobbed. I watched, helpless. And the whole time I was doing all these dumb things, Emily was becoming thinner and thinner and Anorexia was sitting there at the dining table, rubbing her hands with glee. She knew she had me beaten, because I didn’t understand her.
In May last year, Anorexia almost got her ultimate wish. In a week where all Emily had to eat was a couple of almonds and where she exercised so hard, she passed out on a treadmill, she was rushed to hospital, gravely ill. I felt relief. At last now she would be in the hands of people who knew what to do. But, as I sat in the Emergency Department of one of the largest teaching hospitals in Australia watching Anorexia run amok, my relief turned to disbelief.
I watched Anorexia jump for joy when, on admission to the emergency department, Emily was made nil by mouth for twenty four hours. I followed Anorexia as she danced excitedly around the emergency doctors for hours on end, while they tried to decide which department Emily should be admitted to. And when they finally found her a bed in the Endocrinology ward, I heard Anorexia guffaw when the head of the department came to Emily’s bedside and told her that in order to recover all she needed to do was eat. If only it was that simple! I looked at Anorexia snuggled up on the bed next to Emily – that familiar smug look on her face – and I knew she had these people beaten as well. They didn’t understand her.
Anne Tonner talks to Mia Freedman about watching her daughter struggle from anorexia. Post continues after audio…
Top Comments
I’m a nurse who has worked in private eating disorders for 15 years. I wish I knew the answer to help, but all too often there just isn’t much we can do. We try and try and try, only to be beaten again and again. Watching a woman your age who weighs less than your 7yo slowly die, still insisting she’s fat, is heartbreaking. What is the answer, what will help....myself, like all of us in the industry, wish we knew.
I completely understand how hard it is seeing someone you love go through this and not understanding how to help them. My daughter had 4 years where she did 3 stints in rehab services for it. The best thing was for me to just talk with her, not at her and not to tell her what to do. I was always available to talk with her either in person or by phone when she went to college. She has now recovered ( I won't say completely because she still has a day or two where she stumbles) but is at the point in her life where she can control what's going on. She now is on her way to becoming a psychologist specializing in eating disorders. We discovered that this type of practical treatment is few and far between so she wanted to change that.