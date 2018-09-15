'My daughter's friends chopped off all her hair as a prank and I don't know what to do.'

A mother has asked forum website Quora for help with a particularly tricky, and heartbreaking, parenting dilemma.

“My daughter’s friends chopped off all her hair at a sleepover and thought it was a funny prank,” the mother wrote.

“My daughter is very upset. What can I do about this?”

Although her post didn’t include many details about how it happened or how old her daughter is, people were quick to share their outrage over the ‘prank’ and advice on how to handle the situation.

Many made the point that cutting someone’s hair without their permission isn’t a joke. It’s bullying.

“This was not a ‘prank’. I’ve worked with pre-teen and teenage girls. Nobody cuts all their friend’s hair off as a ‘funny prank’. This was an act of bullying designed to humiliate your child,” one wrote.

“This is appalling and could be considered assault. I’m so sorry that your daughter experienced this. I’m also sorry that you’re going through this,” added another.

A lot of users advised taking the incident up with the parents of the children responsible.

“I’d immediately contact all parents of girls who attended the party. They need to know that this happened and to be aware of the personalities and peer pressure surrounding these relationships. If necessary, ask the school counsellor to help navigate this experience – for your daughter, the instigators and the by-standers,” one wrote.

Another wrote, “Request that the mean girls apologise. Take photos to show the parents and suggest that she needs to go to a hair stylist and request that other parents pay for it.”

A few suggested filing formal charges over the incident, or engaging legal advice.

